President Trump set off by intelligence assertion that Russia favors him

A senior U.S. intelligence official told lawmakers last week that Russia wants to see President Donald Trump reelected, viewing his administration as more favorable to the Kremlin’s interests, according to people who were briefed on the comments.

After learning of that analysis, which was provided to House lawmakers in a classified hearing, Trump erupted at his acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, in the Oval Office, perceiving him and his staff as disloyal for speaking to Congress about Russia’s perceived preference. The intelligence official’s analysis and Trump’s furious response ruined Maguire’s chances of becoming the permanent intelligence chief, according to people familiar with the matter, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

It was not clear what specific steps, if any, U.S. intelligence officials think Russia may have taken to help Trump, according to the individuals.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he was replacing Maguire with a vocal loyalist, Richard Grenell, who is the U.S. ambassador to Germany. The shake-up at the top of the intelligence community is the latest in a post-impeachment purge. Trump has instructed aides to identify and remove officials across the government who aren’t defending his interests, and he wants them replaced with loyalists.

Maguire, a career official who is respected by the intelligence rank and file, had been considered a leading candidate to be nominated for the post of DNI, White House aides had said. But Trump’s opinion shifted last week when he heard from a GOP ally about the official’s remarks.

The official, Shelby Pierson, said several times during the briefing that Russia had “developed a preference” for Trump, according to a U.S. official familiar with her comments. That conclusion was part of a broader discussion on election security that also touched on when the U.S. government should warn Democratic candidates that they were being targeted by foreign governments.

The New York Times first reported on the conclusion Russia wants to help the president in 2020.

Trump erroneously believed that Pierson had given the assessment exclusively to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, the committee chairman, people familiar with the matter said. Trump also believed that the information would be helpful to Democrats if it were released publicly, the people said. Schiff was the lead impeachment manager, or prosecutor, during Trump’s Senate trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump learned about Pierson’s remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Visalia, the committee’s ranking member and a staunch Trump ally, said one person familiar with the matter. Trump’s suspicions of the intelligence community have often been fueled by Nunes, who was with the president in California Wednesday when he tweeted that Grenell would become the acting director, officials said.

A spokesman for Nunes did not respond to requests for comment.

“Members on both sides participated, including ranking member Nunes, and heard the exact same briefing from experts across the intelligence community,” the committee official said. “No special or separate briefing was provided to one side or to any single member, including the chairman.”

The briefing, which was offered to all members of the committee, covered “election security and foreign interference in the run-up to the 2020 election,” said the committee official.

Other people familiar with the briefing described it as a contentious re-litigating of a previous intelligence assessment that Russia interfered in 2016 to help Trump. Republican members questioned why the Russians would want to help Trump when he has levied punishing sanctions on the country, and they challenged Pierson to back up her claim with evidence. It’s unclear how she responded.