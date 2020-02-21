Officials investigating cause of small structure fire in St. Helena

Firefighters tackled a small blaze at a St. Helena residence Thursday evening, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.

The fire started at 5:47 p.m. at a residence on the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue, just a couple blocks south of the local elementary school. The St. Helena City Fire Department and Cal Fire responded, containing the blaze within 30 minutes and later extinguishing it by 7:03 p.m., the dispatcher said.

The dispatcher didn’t know if anyone was injured in the fire, and efforts to reach a firefighter at the St. Helena City Fire Department for more information on the incident were unsuccessful Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the dispatcher said.

