Officials investigating cause of small structure fire in St. Helena

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 20, 2020, 8:57PM

Firefighters tackled a small blaze at a St. Helena residence Thursday evening, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.

The fire started at 5:47 p.m. at a residence on the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue, just a couple blocks south of the local elementary school. The St. Helena City Fire Department and Cal Fire responded, containing the blaze within 30 minutes and later extinguishing it by 7:03 p.m., the dispatcher said.

The dispatcher didn’t know if anyone was injured in the fire, and efforts to reach a firefighter at the St. Helena City Fire Department for more information on the incident were unsuccessful Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the dispatcher said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

