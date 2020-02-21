Subscribe

Pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Santa Rosa

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2020, 7:45AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car near the Santa Rosa Plaza Thursday night, Santa Rosa police said.

Officers, firefighters and medical personnel responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m. from a “hysterical” woman who reported that she had just struck a pedestrian on A Street at the westbound offramp to Third Street, police said in a press release.

The victim was trapped under the caller’s car, a burgundy Nissan Maxima, and rescuers worked to extract the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers. There was no indication that the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and it was not clear where the pedestrian was in the roadway prior to the collision, the release said.

The name of the driver and victim were not released pending notification of the victim’s family.

Investigators were trying to find witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Mike Mieger at 707-543-3636.

