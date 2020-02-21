After fatal plunge from Florida ferry, women found embracing in back of sunken car

MIAMI — Emma Afra had taken the short ferry ride from her home on the wealthy Fisher Island enclave countless times.

But sources familiar with the investigation told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that they believe Afra forgot to put her Mercedes in park and hit the gas pedal by mistake when the vehicle started rolling.

That working theory is based on what witnesses told Miami-Dade police: that the car accelerated suddenly through a lightweight barrier aboard the Pelican ferryboat and into Government Cut, just after the ferry departed from the island on Tuesday evening.

The apparent freak accident claimed Afra, 63, and her passenger, 75-year-old Viviane Brahms, of Harrison, N.Y. Hours later, police divers found the car upside down 52 feet below the surface. It was a heart-wrenching scene: The two friends were discovered in an embrace in the back seat of the car, according to multiple sources.

Afra’s older sister, Mary Davis, was devastated by the tragedy. Her sister was a well-known South Florida philanthropist who worked to stop child abuse and human trafficking.

“I can’t handle this. It’s so sad,” Davis told the Miami Herald on Wednesday. “She’s been a wonderful sister and great daughter to our mother.”

The bizarre incident is now casting scrutiny on safety measures aboard the Fisher Island ferry system, which for decades has moved dozens of cars and passengers safely back and forth between Miami Beach’s MacArthur Causeway and an island that is home to a few hundred wealthy residents.

The investigation is being spearheaded by the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Police’s homicide bureau.

Around the world, between 2015 and 2019, at least 6,000 passengers have died or gone missing on ferry boats, according to a rough tally from the Worldwide Ferry Association. That includes a woman and her child who died when their car reversed off a ferry in the waters off Mombasa, Kenya. But most deaths happen overseas, where boating standards are less rigorous.

The United States’ passenger-vessel industry is generally considered safe, especially on ferries that regularly traverse the nation’s waterways.

“In the past 20 years, ferry fatalities are very few in the United States,” said Roberta Weisbrod, the executive director of the New York-based Worldwide Ferry Association. “It’s very rare in developed countries.”

Most U.S. ferry accidents involved collisions — a Staten Island ferry infamously struck a dock in New York, killing 11 people in 2003.

The Fisher Island ferry was involved in a fatal crash in 1997. A woman named Anne-Lynne Samole died when her family’s boat collided with the Fisher Island ferryboat known as the Eagle. The ferry operator’s insurance company later paid out $4.15 million in a settlement.

The Fisher Island ferry system is one of the few in Florida and has operated, 24 hours a day, for decades largely with few incidents.

The system, run by the Fisher Island Community Association, features three boats including the Pelican. From the mainland, they depart from a dock on the MacArthur Causeway near the Coast Guard station to the island that touts itself as “consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the U.S.”

The Pelican is a 113-foot passenger vessel built in 1981. It had an active Coast Guard certification and was last inspected on Jan. 23, according to the Coast Guard.

Inspection records show few problems with the vessel — in October 2018, the Coast Guard noted that the boat owner had replaced a cracked propeller and bilge piping, and removed “dead-end” wire from the engine room. Seven months earlier, in March 2018, the Coast Guard inspected and cleared the vessel after it was involved in a collision. “Inspectors attended vessel and observed no significant damage to vessel’s hull,” the records show.