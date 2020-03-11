Healdsburg to fully merge primary schools after confronting racial, academic divide

As campus volunteer Luz Navarrette held up the cover of the book “Quizas Algo Hermoso” at a recent reading session, she commanded the attention of 15 Healdsburg Elementary School kindergartners fidgeting in front of her.

“Hoy es un dia hermoso,” the chorus of voices in Healdsburg teacher Evelyn Ashleigh’s classroom repeated back to Navarrette. “Today is a beautiful day,” they said aloud.

From there, Navarrette, a retired Santa Rosa Junior College counselor, read the children’s book — “Maybe Something Beautiful” — in both Spanish and English to the predominantly Latino class. The book is about a girl who brought her community together by painting vibrant murals on the gray concrete walls in her neighborhood.

Kindergarten classes from Healdsburg Charter and Healdsburg Elementary were combined in August — one of the first steps meant to unify two schools that occupy the same pair of campuses since the public charter’s formation in 2011.

For much of that history, the two schools were characterized by a sharp racial and academic divide. The charter school population tended to be almost entirely white, while those at the public elementary school were predominantly Latino. And outcomes for the two sets of students were far apart, with charter students outpacing their peers at the elementary school, most of whom were not meeting state standards.

Outcry two years ago from parents and other community members over the disparities sparked a difficult reckoning that led first to combining kindergarten classes last summer, and now will culminate in the full merger of the two schools this fall. The Healdsburg Unified School District board unanimously approved the move last month.

The Feb. 19 vote heralded the next chapter for the two schools, which share the First Street campus for K-2 students and the Fitch Mountain campus for grades 3 through 5. The disparities among the two sets of students fueled one of the most high-profile Sonoma County discussions over the unintended consequences of charter schools, and how introducing choice at the elementary level can segregate schools and widen achievement gaps for minority students.

“It forced us to confront these issues that aren’t often talked about. We often don’t talk about racism,” said charter school Principal Erika McGuire, who also serves as the top administrator for Healdsburg Elementary’s Fitch Mountain site. “This process that we came to was a consensus-building process. We needed to do all of that to get to this tremendous place we’re in now.”

In 2018-19, Latinos accounted for 88% of the student population at Healdsburg Elementary, and only 41% at the charter school, according to the California Department of Education.

For the same school year, about two-thirds of the charter school students met or exceeded state standards on test scores, according to the state education agency

At the elementary school, more than half failed to meet those standards, an improvement over the previous year, when two out of three students came up short.

Those realities rose to the surface in a series of emotionally charged school board meetings almost two years ago, when parents and equal education advocates voiced frustration over budget priorities, citing the schools sharply different student bodies and academic outcomes.

In response, the district convened a special committee and contracted with the National Equity Project of Oakland, which conducted a yearlong campaign and provided a baseline for the next steps. The nonprofit’s findings revealed the charter school was formed to combat so-called “white flight,” a nationwide trend where families increasingly send their children to outside districts or private schools.