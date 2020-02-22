Subscribe

Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Airbnb in San Jose

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 21, 2020, 4:05PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN JOSE — A man was arraigned Friday in the alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at the Airbnb rental home they shared in the San Francisco Bay Area, then leaving in her car with all of his belongings.

Ryoichi Fuseya, 25, appeared Friday in Santa Clara County Superior Court on one count of murder with a weapon enhancement for allegedly using a knife in the killing. Fuseya is a Japanese national, sheriff’s officials said.

The body of Yuiko Takaoka was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday in San Jose.

Court documents show that when deputies arrived at the home, they spoke with the owner, who told them he rented out the back cottage to Fuseya and Takoaka. Deputies said they found Takaoka “covered under some blankets on a bed with a large amount of dried blood and major trauma under her chin,” the Mercury News of San Jose reported.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Leslie wrote in a report that Takaoka's Toyota Prius was missing from the home and was eventually found at the home of Fuseya’s mother. A detective's statement does not include a motive for the killing.

Attorney Geoff Rawlings, who is representing Fuseya, declined to comment on the charges Friday.

Fuseya was arrested Wednesday after less than an hour of questioning and has been in custody since.

Airbnb has sought to to crack down on some guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting that killed five people at an Airbnb rental in a San Francisco suburb.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine