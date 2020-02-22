Subscribe

Police arrest 2 from Cotati in connection with Santa Rosa Transit Mall attack

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2020, 4:35PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Police on Friday arrested two people from Cotati they suspect were behind a violent assault at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Elijio Garfia, 24, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, Santa Rosa police said in a news release. A 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but police did not release his name because he’s a minor.

On Tuesday night, three victims were confronted by a group of seven or eight men, one of whom wielded a golf club, which he used to hit the victims several times. The suspects then ran toward Santa Rosa Avenue, fleeing in a small, older model white sedan.

Over the course of the last two days, police received numerous leads from community members that helped detectives identify Garfia and the juvenile as suspects. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers stopped Garfia inside his car in the 3300 block of Moorland Avenue to arrest him, finding a usable amount of cocaine on him. Rohnert Park police found the teen suspect in Rohnert Park the same day, the news release said. He was arrested and transported to Santa Rosa police.

Although police initially said the suspects didn’t know the victims of the assault, they said in the news release Friday that detectives now believe the assault wasn’t random, and that the suspects were familiar with at least one of the victims, with whom they had an ongoing dispute.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine