Police arrest 2 from Cotati in connection with Santa Rosa Transit Mall attack

Police on Friday arrested two people from Cotati they suspect were behind a violent assault at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Elijio Garfia, 24, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, Santa Rosa police said in a news release. A 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but police did not release his name because he’s a minor.

On Tuesday night, three victims were confronted by a group of seven or eight men, one of whom wielded a golf club, which he used to hit the victims several times. The suspects then ran toward Santa Rosa Avenue, fleeing in a small, older model white sedan.

Over the course of the last two days, police received numerous leads from community members that helped detectives identify Garfia and the juvenile as suspects. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers stopped Garfia inside his car in the 3300 block of Moorland Avenue to arrest him, finding a usable amount of cocaine on him. Rohnert Park police found the teen suspect in Rohnert Park the same day, the news release said. He was arrested and transported to Santa Rosa police.

Although police initially said the suspects didn’t know the victims of the assault, they said in the news release Friday that detectives now believe the assault wasn’t random, and that the suspects were familiar with at least one of the victims, with whom they had an ongoing dispute.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.