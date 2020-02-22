Subscribe

Good Samaritan stopped at 3-car crash struck and killed south of San Francisco

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 21, 2020, 5:15PM

SAN MATEO — A driver who stopped on a California highway to check on people involved in a three-car pile-up was struck in a hit-and-run and killed early Friday.

The Mercury News of San Jose, California reports a man driving a blue Scion crashed around 2 a.m. Friday while traveling south on Highway 101 in San Mateo, just south of San Francisco. California Highway Patrol officials say they do not know why he crashed.

Two more cars hit the Scion in quick succession, said California Highway Patrol Officer Kurtis Waldschmidt. The driver of a gray BMW then pulled up, flashed his hazard lights and got out of his car, Waldschmidt said.

But as the driver stood in the roadway, another car struck him and the driver took off.

CHP says the driver of the BMW is in his late 20s or early 30s and was declared dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

The driver of the Scion was taken to Stanford Hospital with major injuries. Drivers of the other cars were unhurt.

No driver is being investigated for drugs or alcohol, Waldschmidt said.

