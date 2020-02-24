Intelligence: Russia aiding Bernie Sanders in primary

WASHINGTON — Russia has been trying to intervene in the Democratic primaries to aid Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to people familiar with the matter, and Sanders said Friday that intelligence officials recently briefed him.

The disclosure came a day before the Nevada caucuses, where Sanders is a favorite, and followed revelations a day earlier that Moscow was interfering on President Donald Trump’s behalf this year, as it did in 2016.

Sanders denounced Russia in a statement, calling President Vladimir Putin an “autocratic thug” and warning Moscow to stay out of the election. Drawing a contrast with Trump, he said he would stand against any efforts by Russia or another foreign power to interfere in the vote.

“The intelligence community is telling us Russia is interfering in this campaign right now in 2020,” Sanders separately told reporters in Bakersfield where he was to hold a rally. “And what I say to Mr. Putin: ‘If I am elected president, trust me, you will not be interfering in American elections.’” He also told reporters that he was briefed about a month ago. Asked why the disclosure came out now, he said, “I’ll let you guess about one day before the Nevada caucus. Why do you think it came out?”

On Friday, the president aggressively disputed that Russia was interfering on his behalf. He called the disclosures a hoax and part of a partisan campaign against him. At a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Trump suggested that Putin would prefer Sanders, “who honeymooned in Moscow.”

Russia’s interference measures and their intensity so far remain murky and somewhat in dispute, even as intelligence officials sound alarms.

At the classified briefing of House Intelligence Committee members last week, along with the classified briefing by the FBI to Sanders last month, intelligence officers said that Russia was actively interfering in the campaign, and people who heard the House briefing said intelligence officials said Russia had a preference for Trump.

Richard Grenell, the American ambassador to Germany whom Trump appointed this week to replace Joseph Maguire as the acting director of national intelligence, asked the agencies under his purview Friday to provide the raw information and analysis that went into the briefing, people familiar with the matter said.

At the House briefing last week, senior intelligence officials said Russia was continuing its election interference campaign, including intervening in the Democratic primaries.

The briefing was supposed to be a repeat of an unremarkable classified session with the Senate Intelligence Committee in January and to inform lawmakers about a broad range of election threats, not just Russian interference. But lawmakers alighted upon the disclosures about Russia’s support for Trump and challenged the briefer, Shelby Pierson, the nation’s election security czar.

Intelligence officials disputed that Pierson said that Russia was actively aiding the reelection of the president. She did say Russia is seeking to influence U.S. elections, including the primaries.

But people who heard the briefing said that the intelligence officers presenting the material said, in response to questions from lawmakers, that Russia was trying to get Trump reelected.

That assertion enraged Republicans and eventually angered Trump when he heard a garbled account of the briefing. He complained that Democrats would use Moscow’s support for him against him, said people familiar with the matter.