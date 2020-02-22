India planning large welcome for Trump

AHMEDABAD, India — The roads are a hive of activity: women hoisting buckets of sand, work crews laying down fresh tar, an army of sweepers attacking debris and a new wall going up in front of a slum, apparently to hide it from passersby.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to land in the western city of Ahmedabad on Monday for his first presidential visit to India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned an epic spectacle. The city is being scrubbed clean, and thousands upon thousands of Modi loyalists have been drafted to stand for hours on the sun-baked streets, there to shake flags and cheer for a president who loves nothing more than to draw a crowd.

It is the second act of a budding friendship between the two men, leaders of the world’s most populous democracies. Last year, Trump and Modi shared a stage in Houston at a rally called “Howdy, Modi!” This one is called “Namaste Trump,” which translates roughly as “Hello Trump.”

But beneath the projected bonhomie lies a pricklier reality. The United States and India are strategic partners, in no small part because of a mutual concern over China, but they still can’t agree on crucial issues. Even a small trade deal that was supposed to be the centerpiece of this trip has collapsed.

“They’ve been hitting us very hard for many, many years,” Trump said this week of India.

Modi seems to have enticed Trump to fly 8,000 miles and spend two days in India by his promise to stage a huge, tightly controlled show, with Trump at its center. The president has repeatedly claimed that he has been guaranteed a crowd of 5 million to 7 million people lining the roads to greet him, and on Thursday he upped that to 10 million.

Ahmedabad officials said it would be nowhere near that, more like 100,000 along the road and another 100,000 waiting for Trump in a new cricket stadium, the world’s largest, where he will hold a rally.

Trump is popular in India, where he is seen as a strong leader, tough on terrorism, pro-business and friends with Modi. The two share a similar brand of divisive, populist politics.

For both leaders, it’s a welcome distraction. Trump is eager to change the subject after his impeachment trial, and Modi would love a reprieve from protests over a new anti-Muslim citizenship law that has ratcheted up tensions between India’s Hindu majority and Muslim minority.

Modi has also been widely criticized for his crackdown on Kashmir, the predominantly Muslim territory caught up in a generations-long dispute between Pakistan and India. By coming such a distance to see Modi, the president will be essentially giving him a stamp of approval at a time when his leadership is being called into question.