Subscribe

San Diego will share records of people who were criminally arrested with ICE

ELLIOT SPAGAT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 22, 2020, 8:37AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will share records of people who were criminally arrested with immigration authorities, becoming the first local law enforcement agency in five states to comply with unusual demands for information, authorities said Friday.

In recent weeks, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued ‘administrative subpoenas’ — signed by an immigration official, not a judge — to state and local law enforcement agencies in Colorado, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and California.

Sheriff Bill Gore’s announcement, in a statement from his department late Thursday, came less than a week after ICE issued four subpoenas, the only ones so far in California. The agency is the first in all five states to comply with the requests, ICE spokeswoman Lauren Mack said.

The demands for information are among several recent moves by the Trump administration against what it considers “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which adopt laws and policies to limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

“While the Sheriff’s Department does not enforce immigration laws, we are obligated to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas,” the department statement read.

The department said a state law that sharply limits cooperation with immigration authorities does not explicitly address subpoenas. It said previous requests for information have been voluntary.

“A federal subpoena creates a mandatory legal obligation and is not ‘cooperation,’ ” the statement read.

Monika Langarica, an attorney at the American Civil Liberties of San Diego & Imperial Counties, said the state law that the sheriff’s department cited, the California Values Act, clearly prohibits sharing non-public personal information with ICE. She said the department should require court-issued subpoenas.

“ICE’s issuance of subpoenas, and Sheriff’s Office’s potential compliance, endanger public safety and community trust,” she said.

The office of California’s Democratic attorney general, Xavier Becerra, declined to comment.

Gore is a Republican elected to an officially nonpartisan position and a former head of the FBI’s San Diego office. He isn’t known as a firebrand on immigration.

Robert Brewer, the U.S. attorney in San Diego, said the sheriff’s department complied with two subpoenas that were due this week. Information on two others is due next week.

ICE issued its latest round of subpoenas Friday to several agencies in Oregon — the Oregon State Police, Hillsboro Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine