Santa Rosa police break up car side show

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 22, 2020, 8:11PM
Santa Rosa police and CHP officers broke up a car sideshow Friday night in northwest Santa Rosa, issuing citations for vehicle modifications, reckless driving and other vehicle code violations, police said.

The gathering, which was reported at 8:30 p.m in the area of the Kohl’s department store on Airway Drive, involved as many as 75 vehicles, police said.

Often held in vacant parking lots and public intersections, sideshows can include vehicle doughnuts, burnouts and reckless driving. Police did not elaborate on the nature of Saturday’s reckless driving citations.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

