‘Mad’ Mike Hughes dies in homemade rocket disaster on mission to prove Earth is flat

In December, buttressed by his conviction and advances in homemade rocketry, “Mad” Mike Hughes flipped on a camera and fantasized about the moment when he shows mankind that it lives on a verdant disk.

The plan was simple: fire into the sky on a steam-powered rocket, aided by a balloon that would carry him to the Karman line, the 62-mile-high barrier that separates the atmosphere and the cold vacuum of space, filming the entire way. “For three hours, the world stops,” Hughes said during a live stream.

Hughes, a self-styled daredevil, flat-Earth theorist and limousine-jumping stuntman, died Saturday when his crudely built contraption propelled him on a column of steam, spiraled through the air and cratered into the sagebrush outside Barstow, California. He was 64.

“It was unsuccessful, and he passed away,” longtime collaborator Waldo Stakes told the Associated Press, declining to comment further.

A video of the launch and crash posted by freelance reporter Justin Chapman showed a green parachute falling away from the rocket moments after the takeoff.

It is unclear whether the parachute failure led to the crash, but Hughes had ridden back to the ground on a parachute after at least one successful launch, strapped to a rocket bearing the words “FLAT EARTH.”

It was a tragic end for Hughes, perhaps the most visible and colorful advocate of the theory that Earth isn’t a sapphire-and-emerald globe revolving around a massive star but rather a flat plane with a tiny sun above it. While there is no one hypothesis for what the flat Earth is supposed to look like, many believers envision a flat disk ringed by sea ice, which holds the oceans in.

He dedicated the past several years of his life to proving the theory from a high perch — an ambitious goal that began in the front seat of a limousine.

Hughes achieved some fame in 2002 when he soared in a 103-foot jump in a Lincoln Town Car stretch limo, earning a Guinness world record.

Years later, he looked to re-create a failed jump by daredevil Evel Knievel, who in 1974 tried to vault Idaho’s Snake River Canyon in a similarly designed steam-powered rocket. Knievel’s chute deployed early, and he missed the mark.

That interest sparked communication between Hughes and the Federal Aviation Administration sometime around 2010, said James Van Laak, who was then a senior official in the agency’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation.

The two struck up an odd-couple, phone-based friendship, with Hughes as the swaggering stuntman paranoid of the federal government and Van Laak the fed trying to help him find a way to legally launch the rocket, he told The Washington Post on Sunday.

After Van Laak met with the FAA’s general counsel, the agency determined that it wasn’t quite a rocket launch by definition, since a ramp would be the main propulsion system. That helped avoid complicated safety reviews, and Hughes agreed to keep local safety officials in the loop, Van Laak said.

Van Laak saw progress in Hughes’s work, reviewing photos of rockets since 2010 that show improvements in the fins the rocket needs to stabilize in flight, he said.

They last spoke in 2012, he said. Two years later, Hughes flew a quarter-mile over Winkelman, Arizona, in a flight that ended with Hughes being dragged from the remains of the rocket. He watched another daredevil make the Snake River Canyon jump in 2016.