Car into utility pole prompts closure of Highway 12

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 24, 2020, 8:15AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A car crashed into a utility pole which then fell on Highway 12 east of Sebastopol Monday morning, prompting an hour-long closure in both directions.

Preliminary dispatch reports indicated a minivan driving westbound crashed into a pole around 5:40 a.m. just ahead of Llano Road and the Humane Society of Sonoma County.

The pole fell across the highway and damaged a transformer that was mounted to it, causing oil to spill, dispatchers said.

No one was injured.

Traffic was redirected in both directions for over an hour as emergency personnel cleaned up the crash site. The roadway was cleared by 7 a.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

