Man suspected of spying on female coworkers in Petaluma Whole Foods Market bathroom

A Rohnert Park man suspected of spying on female coworkers using the bathroom of a Petaluma grocery store was arrested on invasion of privacy charges Sunday afternoon.

Petaluma police were notified around 3:45 p.m. after Whole Foods employee discovered a concealed cellphone capturing video of the toilet area in the employee restroom, the department said in a statement.

During the investigation, Kendall Hansen-Keys, 26, who was working at the time, was interviewed, and he admitted to positioning the phone to videotape an employee he was interested in, police said.

Authorities searched the device and found videos of two female coworkers, police said. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on invasion of privacy charges.

