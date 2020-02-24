Man suspected of hitting girlfriend's ex-partner with baseball bat in Santa Rosa

A man hit a woman with a baseball bat after chasing her around the Railroad Square area Sunday night, and was later arrested at a Santa Rosa homeless shelter, police said.

Jacoby Jamar House, 34, is suspected of attacking the ex-girlfriend of his current girlfriend, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.

House was supposedly jealous of their previous relationship and sent threatening text messages to the victim throughout the day, police said. Authorities are not releasing her name due to the violent nature of the crime and the ongoing investigation.

House, who was riding as the passenger in a red car, apparently located the victim on 7th Street just before 7 p.m. He exited the vehicle and chased her on foot before hitting her in the head, police said. He then got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim did not suffer any significant injuries but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

She told police House was staying at a local shelter where law enforcement later confronted him outside and arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon and violating post-release community supervision.

