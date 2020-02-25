Rohnert Park City Council poised to approve disputed plan for district elections

A divided Rohnert Park City Council is poised to approve Tuesday a disputed plan for district-based elections that appeared at nearly the last minute in a four-month process and would prevent a longtime incumbent from being able to run for reelection.

Councilwoman Gina Belforte, whose term expires this year and who would be without a seat to defend under the new plan, said the map and election cycle that the council majority advanced earlier this month safeguards three other incumbents from head-to-head races and flouts state’s voting rights law.

She called that outcome “troubling” and “an embarrassment” to the city. It hired a consultant and considered a total of 10 maps put forward by that firm and residents, and the council settled on one — submitted by a city resident a day before the Jan. 31 deadline.

“When you look at it and all that’s going on, it doesn’t look good by any stretch of the imagination,” said Belforte. She preferred a plan that would have resulted in races between incumbents before backing an election cycle that would have left Councilman Jake Mackenzie without a seat to run for. Instead, the council opted for a plan that did that to her.

“This has affected so many people, angered our constituents, created distrust and it’s just an embarrassment,” Belforte said. “Not only are you taking away the democratic process from voters, you’re also breaking the law, or at least not adhering to the law.”

Michelle Marchetta Kenyon, the city’s attorney, has said several times that each of the seven map options produced by the city consultant, as well as three qualifying choices submitted by members of the public, were “legally defensible.”

The dispute that pits Belforte against most other council members centers less on the map, which had earned support from all five on the council, than on the linked election cycle. Three seats would be up for election this November and two in 2022.

Among the three council members whose terms expire this year, it would leave Belforte alone with no seat to contest.

Mayor Joe Callinan and longtime Councilman Jake Mackenzie both have districts that leave them clear paths to reelection.

The third seat up for election this November would be created out of the southwestern part of the city, home to much of Rohnert Park’s Latino population.

Of the two seats up for election in 2022, one would be in the southeastern portion of the city where no incumbent lives. Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams, whose term expires that year, has signaled interest in moving to run for that seat.

The other seat would be carved out of a district that is home to both Councilwoman Pam Stafford and Belforte. Belforte has said she’ll likely run, while Stafford hasn’t indicated whether she’ll seek a fifth term.

Stafford, Hollingsworth Adams and Mackenzie backed the map and election cycle in the first formal vote Feb. 11. Callinan joined Belforte in the opposition.

The vote was the first of two required to approve the map, with the second scheduled for Tuesday. Residents critical of the process said the city has failed to make all council discussions and decision making transparent to the public.