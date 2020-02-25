Trump adds barriers for impoverished immigrants to gain US residency

Historically, the federal government can deny entry into the United States, or adjustment to lawful permanent resident status, to immigrants who could become a “public charge,” meaning they are dependent on public programs as their main source of support.

Sonoma County officials, local health care professionals and immigration experts expressed concerns over the potential chilling effect of a Trump administration rule that presents new barriers for some impoverished immigrants seeking green cards and certain U.S. visas.

The new rule, which took effect Monday, expands the list of government benefits that could potentially disqualify certain immigrants seeking admission into the United States or applying for a green card to gain permanent residency. The rule adds noncash benefits such as CalFresh Food Stamps, Medi-Cal health insurance, in-home support services or federal housing vouchers.

Local officials said they fear immigrants who are not affected by the new rules will cancel their government benefits due to misinformation, confusion and fear.

“All of this is fear-based,” said Karen Fies, Sonoma County’s human services director. “People are afraid and it may cause people to make changes that they don’t really need to make.”

The guidelines zero in on immigrants who President Donald Trump thinks would become a government burden. Set to take effect in October 2019, the rule was delayed by legal challenges to it. But the U.S. Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the Trump administration to move forward while the rule continues to be litigated in the courts.

Barbie Robinson, the county’s health services director, said she’s worried the rule will affect vulnerable residents, such as young children and mothers who now are helped by having low-cost medical, mental health and dental services.

“The new rule concerns the health department as it forces eligible immigrants to go without critical health services that are essential for their health and well-being,” Robinson said.

Fies said the new federal rule does not apply to all of the roughly 82,500 foreign-born residents living in the county. She said it’s unclear how many immigrants here are currently seeking a green card to become legal permanent residents.

That number easily could be in the thousands, said Stephen Scribner, a Santa Rosa immigration attorney.

“I have dozens of clients who are going to be affected by this,” Scribner said. “I would imagine half of them are going to at least struggle with this new requirement and many of them will be simply be ineligible.”

Scribner said the new rule does not apply across the board to everyone seeking immigration benefits. For example, it does not affect those seeking asylum, victims of crimes seeking a U visa, those seeking federal temporary protective status or students brought here under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, know as DACA.

Local health care providers said Trump’s push against poor immigrants is likely causing some to forego health coverage.

Naomi Fuchs, CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, said from 2018 to 2019, the community clinics’ percentage of uninsured patients increased 17% to almost 26%.

Fuchs said part of the reason for the increase is some patients opting to pay the clinics’ sliding scale for health services rather than very high deductibles of many low-cost insurance plans. Trump’s tough immigration policies can’t be ignored, she said.

“Even if people are eligible, if they have a green card or their family members are eligible, even if the rules say they are OK, they are just scared,” Fuchs said.

Dina Lopez, immigration director for Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, said she is advising people not to make rash decisions.

“Every case is different and we are recommending everyone not to cancel their (federal) benefits,” she said. “They should first check with an immigration attorney or representatives about their situation and how they are going to be affected.”

This article contains reporting from The Associated Press. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com.