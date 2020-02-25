Driver of big rig arrested on DUI charge after Highway 12 crash south of Sonoma

CHP arrested the driver of a big rig Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that happened along Highway 12, south of Sonoma.

The collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. at Highway 12 and Eighth Street East in the Schellville area, CHP Sgt. William Bradshaw said. The driver of the big rig made an unsafe turn, at which point the male driver of a 2004 Chevy pickup truck collided with the side of the big rig.

The driver of the Chevy was treated after complaining of pain, but the three passengers in his car and the driver of the big rig were unharmed, Bradshaw said. The pickup had been towing a trailer with a small tractor on it at the time of the collision.

Additional details about how the crash happened and the identities of the drivers were unavailable Monday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.