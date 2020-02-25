Deputies find meth, painkillers on Santa Rosa man suspected of driving BMW with stolen plates

A homeless woman attempting to sell an unregistered vehicle remains in jail Tuesday on four outstanding warrants, and the man she tried to sell it to faces several drug charges after the car in question was pulled over by law enforcement.

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy patrolling south Santa Rosa Sunday afternoon pulled over a gray BMW 335i driving with stolen license plates, and arrested the driver, 42-year-old Leslie Spadoni of Santa Rosa, after 65 grams of methamphetamine, 50 Vicodin pills and $2,000 were found in his pockets.

Spadoni caught the attention of the deputy when he changed lanes several times on Santa Rosa Avenue in an apparent attempt to avoid the law enforcement official, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood.

Dispatchers told the deputy the plates belonged to a Toyota that had reported they were stolen, and the deputy pulled over Spadoni. A K-9 also searched the vehicle during the stop, but nothing else was found, Wood said.

After additional deputies arrived, Sarah McGee, 33, who is homeless, approached the scene and claimed she had just gotten the BMW back from a repair shop and was going to sell the car to Spadoni. She did not have registration for the car.

A day earlier, McGee apparently loaned Spadoni the BMW overnight to test it out and had agreed to meet in the very parking lot he was pulled over in on Sunday, Wood said.

Deputies learned McGee had four outstanding warrants linked to vehicle and identity theft charges and violating probation multiple times, and she was also arrested.

McGee is being held at Sonoma County Jail without bail. She was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Spadoni was booked on four felony drug charges and two misdemeanors for willingly receiving known stolen property and driving without a license. He was released on $40,000 bail Monday morning.

