Subscribe

Santa Rosa officials ask for citizen input on parks improvement

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2020, 5:29PM
Updated 34 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The city of Santa Rosa is asking residents to help improve its parks by showing up to meetings over the next few months and giving local staffers input.

City officials are hosting the first of four workshops Thursday evening, while they decide how to spend $19.1 million over 10 years generated by a one-eighth-cent county sales tax voters approved in 2018.

The city already has decided to spend the first two years of its cut — an estimated $3.8 million — on restoring parks damaged by the October 2017 wildfires. That leaves more than $15 million to be divvied out.

The first meeting is meant to cover the city’s northwest section and will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the DeTurk Round Barn. A recording of that meeting and more information about the city’s parks plan will be available at srcity.org/parksforall.

Additional meetings to gather citizen feedback and suggestions about parks will be held elsewhere across Santa Rosa from March through May.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine