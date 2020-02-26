Santa Rosa officials ask for citizen input on parks improvement

The city of Santa Rosa is asking residents to help improve its parks by showing up to meetings over the next few months and giving local staffers input.

City officials are hosting the first of four workshops Thursday evening, while they decide how to spend $19.1 million over 10 years generated by a one-eighth-cent county sales tax voters approved in 2018.

The city already has decided to spend the first two years of its cut — an estimated $3.8 million — on restoring parks damaged by the October 2017 wildfires. That leaves more than $15 million to be divvied out.

The first meeting is meant to cover the city’s northwest section and will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the DeTurk Round Barn. A recording of that meeting and more information about the city’s parks plan will be available at srcity.org/parksforall.

Additional meetings to gather citizen feedback and suggestions about parks will be held elsewhere across Santa Rosa from March through May.