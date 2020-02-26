Steve Turer, preeminent Sonoma County criminal defense attorney, dies at 75

Steve Turer, a lion of the local criminal defense bar admired for his keen intellect and courtroom command, died Tuesday at his home in Santa Rosa. He was 75.

Turer, whose clients included accused murderers and molesters, was a menace for any witness to come up for his cross-examination, where for 45 years in Sonoma County he brought the tenacity honed in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

Turer, who had battled heart disease since the 1990s and retired in 2015, was hospitalized in San Francisco last week and came home Sunday determined to die in his own bed. He passed away, surrounded by family and close friends, on his daughter Heidi Dormody’s 51st birthday.

“He had a huge joie de vivre,” Neva Turer, his wife of 44 years, said. “He put his heart and soul into the law — and cooking. He was brilliant at both.”

A philanthropist, community activist and sports fan who traveled to four victorious San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls, Turer enjoyed symphony and opera performances and was a dedicated Deadhead, attending hundreds of Grateful Dead concerts.

One of the last disappointments of his life was watching the Niners lose Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs three weeks ago, said Chris Andrian, a fellow defense attorney who enjoyed a brother-like relationship with Turer for nearly 50 years.

“He wanted so desperately for them to win that game,” Andrian said.

The colleagues, widely regarded as the county’s top criminal defense attorneys, were never business partners but collaborated on every major case either one had.

“Now, who am I going to call?” Andrian said. “I can’t even imagine the void that’s going to be in my life.”

Turer is survived by his wife and daughter, who lives in Boulder, Colorado; son Seth Turer of Farmington, New Mexico; brother Peter Turer of New York City; four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Congregation Shomrei Torah, 2600 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, followed by a reception.

