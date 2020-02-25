WASHINGTON - Trump administration health officials warned the public on Tuesday of the "inevitable" spread of the coronavirus within the U.S., escalating warnings about the threat the virus poses.

The warning by officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and other agencies markedly changed the tone about risks from the virus, a day after stock markets tanked around the world over concerns about the virus and with cases multiplying globally. The warning came Tuesday, both at a closed-door meeting with senators as well as a separate briefing with reporters by phone.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said officials warned of a "very strong chance of an extremely serious outbreak of the coronavirus here in the United States."

Separately, on a conference call with reporters, public health officials repeated dire warnings.

"Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States. It's not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses," said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Messonnier said the rapid surge in cases in new locations outside mainland China in the past several days prompted the urgency in new official warnings. She noted the spread of new cases without a known source of exposure in Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. Evidence of so-called "community spread," she said, is triggering new strategies to blunt impact of illness and slow the spread of the respiratory virus.

The CDC said the agency would be shifting strategies and using a dual approach. Health officials still plan to try to contain the spread and slow down the spread of the virus into the United States. At the same time, health officials are now urging businesses, schools and health-care facilities to plan for ways to limit the impact of illness when it spreads in the community.

At the hearing of a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, some senators said they didn't sense health officials were sounding such an alarmist tone. However, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said senators were told that the number of cases in the U.S. would inevitably grow. There are now more than 50 people with the virus in the U.S., all but 14 of them evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

"What we heard was that it's inevitable that we'll have more than 14 cases as time goes on," Alexander said. "And what we'll have to try to do is the same thing we've already done through quarantining and monitoring through our public health system to limit that as much as possible."

Sen. John Neely Kennedy, R-La., criticized the lawmaker briefing, because while issuing dire warnings, officials couldn't answer his basic questions.

"I thought a lot of the briefing was bull----," Kennedy said. "They would answer the question but dodge, bob and weave. I understand there's a lot they don't know. I get that. But they need to answer the questions straight up. They all talk about a task force, a committee - a committee's not going to solve this problem."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar defended the administration's new $1.8 billion emergency spending request for the virus, which includes $1.25 billion in new money and transfers other funds from ebola research. The total amount the administration proposes to spend to combat the virus is at least $2.5 billion, according to the request released late Monday.