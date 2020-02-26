Subscribe

Sonoma County hospital admits 1st person transferred here with coronavirus

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2020, 4:13PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County public health officials said Tuesday a person who has tested positive for coronavirus and was a recent passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has been transferred to a local hospital.

County officials said the unidentified person was transported Monday night from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where some international travelers recently were quarantined because of possible exposure to COVID-19 virus, to the local hospital.

Although the patient tested positive for coronavirus, the person currently is not showing any symptoms of the infection, such as fever and difficulty breathing, officials said.

The patient was not infected in Sonoma County, and county health officials said they are not releasing further details about the patient or the local hospital.

The county’s health officer stressed there is no cause for alarm.

“The transfer of this case into a County hospital should not be a cause for alarm and I can assure you that proper protocols and safety measures are being taken in the care of this patient,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Celeste Philip said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine