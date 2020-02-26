Sonoma County hospital admits 1st person transferred here with coronavirus

Sonoma County public health officials said Tuesday a person who has tested positive for coronavirus and was a recent passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has been transferred to a local hospital.

County officials said the unidentified person was transported Monday night from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where some international travelers recently were quarantined because of possible exposure to COVID-19 virus, to the local hospital.

Although the patient tested positive for coronavirus, the person currently is not showing any symptoms of the infection, such as fever and difficulty breathing, officials said.

The patient was not infected in Sonoma County, and county health officials said they are not releasing further details about the patient or the local hospital.

The county’s health officer stressed there is no cause for alarm.

“The transfer of this case into a County hospital should not be a cause for alarm and I can assure you that proper protocols and safety measures are being taken in the care of this patient,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Celeste Philip said.