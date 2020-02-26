Bernie Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash

CHARLESTON, S.C. — New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg seized on reports that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election to help Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders as the party's candidates met on the debate stage Tuesday night for what could be their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.

Bloomberg charged that “Russia is helping you get elected so you lose” to President Donald Trump.

Sanders responded: “Hey Mr. Putin, if I’m president of the United States, trust me you’re not going to interfere in any more American elections.”

The new wave of infighting came as Democrats met for the party's 10th — and perhaps most consequential — debate of the 2020 primary season. Tuesday's forum came just four days before South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary and one week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg was the focus last week for his highly anticipated debut, but after a bad performance that froze his momentum, the knives were out for the 78-year-old Vermont senator.

The night marked a major moment in Sanders' political career. After spending decades as an outside agitator accustomed to attacking the party establishment, he's suddenly the one on defense as the Democratic establishment fears he could build an insurmountable delegate lead as soon as next week.

Only Elizabeth Warren has resisted attacking Sanders, her ideological ally. The Massachusetts senator has instead trained her recent focus on Bloomberg, whom she savaged last week on the debate stage and on the campaign trail leading up to Tuesday's meeting.

Biden was also looking to make a big impression in South Carolina, where he was long viewed as the unquestioned front-runner because of his support from black voters.

Also a factor: Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who has borrowed heavily from his personal fortune to fuel a strong push in South Carolina, where he's threatening to peel away some of Biden's support with state's black voters. Rivals Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are also fighting to win over moderates while decrying Sanders' chief policy priorities.

Sanders' handling of the pressure could be crucial in determining whether he stays at the top of the Democratic pack.

