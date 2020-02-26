Analysis: Winners and losers from the South Carolina Democratic debate

The Democratic presidential contenders debated Tuesday in South Carolina in the final faceoff before both that state's primary Saturday and Super Tuesday in one week, as Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner at this early stage in the 2020 nominating contest.

Below, some winners and losers.

- - -

Winners

- Elizabeth Warren: When it comes to debate performances spanning the last two weeks, Warren has been the strongest. She built a case for being a general-election candidate against Trump last week by taking the bark off Mike Bloomberg. And she followed it up with a studied and detailed performance on Tuesday. She picked up where she left off on Bloomberg by pointing to his past support for Republicans including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and also for the senator she beat in 2012, former senator Scott Brown, R-Mass. She also again argued that Bloomberg hadn't sufficiently addressed treatment of women at his company and went after him for doing business in China.

She was perhaps less forceful with Sanders, instead saying she would be a better president and going after his supporters. "I dug in. I did the work. And then Bernie's team trashed me for it," she said. "We need a president who is going to dig in, do the hard work, and actually get it done." You wonder if she really did much to help herself - especially given last week's debate didn't seem to do much for her - but she will at least remain on voters' radars after the last couple weeks.

- Joe Biden: He has regularly been a loser on this list, and he was again somewhat uneven on Tuesday night. But he's the leading candidate in South Carolina and is a player on Super Tuesday, and he seemed likely to continue to be after the debate. He also had some good moments, including in his appeals to black voters, which will be key on Saturday and Super Tuesday. He noted his work to secure funding for Charleston's port, and he talked about gentrification in a way we haven't heard much in this nominating contest thus far. Biden detracted from his performance somewhat by - again - repeatedly complaining about not getting enough time and blaming his Catholic upbringing for his obedience to rules about the length of answers. One thing to keep an eye on, though: When asked whether he'll press on if he doesn't win South Carolina, he said he'd win. He had better, at this point.

- Bloomberg's transparency about his money: There is kind of an unspoken bargain at play with Mike Bloomberg. It goes something like this: I may have only become a Democrat in 2018, and I may not be your ideal, but I can win - and oh, by the way, I have hundreds of millions of dollars from my own pockets to spend. Well, on Tuesday, that bargain came closer to being spoken. Early on, Bloomberg pitched himself by saying, "I have the experience, I have the resources, and I have the record." Later, he noted that he spent $100 million trying to elect House Democrats in 2018, but he momentarily seemed to almost say he "bought" something with that money.

- - -

Losers

- Bernie Sanders: After the candidates spent much of last week's debate focused on Bloomberg even though Sanders is threatening to take over the race, Tuesday night represented a course correction. Elizabeth Warren attacked Sanders for being ineffective. Pete Buttigieg said Russia is helping Sanders, according to U.S. intelligence, because he serves its purposes. "Russia wants chaos, and chaos is what's coming our way," he said. "Imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders against Donald Trump." Tom Steyer warned about having the government "take over the private sector." Biden mentioned the mass shooting in a black Charleston church in 2015 and noted that Sanders voted against the Brady gun control bill five times, which prompted Sanders to acknowledge it was a mistake. Biden and Buttigieg later on ganged up on Sanders for over the decades citing good things that authoritarian socialist regimes had done. It all prompted Sanders to say early on, "I'm hearing my name mentioned a little bit; I wonder why." Indeed. The question is whether it's too little, too late by his opponents.