2 strangers rescue unconscious Florida woman from her sinking car

She woke up surrounded by a small crowd of people on the bank of a canal, watching a white Kia Soul sink into the water, but all Molly Pedrone could think about was the cold. She was shivering but didn't realize she was wet. She saw the car sinking - how terrible, she thought ― but didn't realize it was hers.

And then there was a woman, holding a dripping wet photograph of a man in a cap and gown, asking, "Is this your son?"

Found floating in the water near her car, it was a picture of Pedrone's husband - in high school.

"I thought I was having a dream," Pedrone told The Washington Post on Tuesday night. "I had no idea of anything. I still didn't understand it was my car in the water. I didn't realize what was happening until I was in the back of the ambulance. That's when they started asking, have you had seizures before?"

In a dramatic rescue captured on video Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, bystanders managed to save Pedrone from drowning in the canal as she sat unconscious at the wheel of her quickly sinking car. The 34-year-old with a history of seizures had one while driving home from a work meeting that morning, causing her to veer off the road into the 10-foot-deep waterway just after 11 a.m. But that's not a story Pedrone can tell. Her last memory before waking up on the bank was that she wanted to stop at a nearby Publix to buy a sandwich, and then suddenly everything went dark, and the seizure took over.

Her memory cuts off where Shawn Turner's picks up.

He was driving along Military Trail when his 9-year-old son, Timmy, yelled from the back seat, "Dad, there's a car floating!"

Turner, 33, pulled off onto the shoulder near the water, where a group of people were already gathered, and he could see that there was a woman inside behind the wheel. So he rushed out of the car, took off his pants and dived in.

He swam up to the window and peeked inside to find an unconscious woman - Pedrone - still buckled in as the car filled with water.

"She's out cold!" Turner yelled.

He stuck his hand through the cracked window to roll it all the way down. He stretched his body halfway across the front seat, straining to unbuckle her. And just then, another man, later identified as Adam Gunn, swam around to the driver's side to help.

By then, the headlights were submerged. Turner climbed inside.

"I was in go mode," Turner said. "I didn't know what was going to happen, or how fast it would happen. I just reacted. . . . Somebody had to act."

He knew he didn't have much time. Turner lifted Pedrone out of her seat so that Gunn could pull her out of the driver's side window. The back end of the car was suspended in midair, as the car started sinking faster.

"Dad!" yelled his 14-year-old son, who took a one-minute video of the scene. "Dad, jump out! Get out!"

Just as the car's entire front end went under, and as the water rushed in through the open windows, Turner emerged, popping his head above the surface.

Then, he and Gunn carried Pedrone to shore.