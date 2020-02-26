How to prepare for coronavirus in the US

There are the exam gloves, the surgical masks, the dubious supplements and the deceptive disinfectants. If unchecked Internet information is any guide, there's an inexhaustible list of products "you should buy" to prepare for the spread of coronavirus - which, according to U.S. health officials, now appears inevitable.

But here's the thing: covid-19 may be novel, but you really don't need to buy anything new or special to brace for it. In fact, The Washington Post spoke to epidemiology experts and they said the most important aspect of preparedness costs nothing at all: calm.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 57 people with the virus in the United States, all but 14 of them evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. But CDC officials said they expect to see the number of cases increase as the disease spreads, while also stressing that the immediate risk remains low.

So here's what doctors, researchers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you can do now - and in the event of a future outbreak - to prepare and protect yourself.

- "Don't panic":

Timothy Brewer is a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health and David Geffen School of Medicine, yet his central piece of advice is not exactly medical.

"Don't panic," he said. "There's no value in panicking or telling people to be afraid. Don't let fear and emotion drive the response to this virus. That can be extremely difficult because it is new, and we're still learning about it, but don't allow fear of what we don't know about the virus to overwhelm what we do know."

Brewer said it's important to remember that covid-19 is a respiratory virus, as is influenza, and while there's not a vaccine for it, there are tried and true ways to deal with this type of disease - which we will cover here.

"The most important thing right now is to remain calm," said Saskia V. Popescu, a senior infection prevention epidemiologist for a Phoenix-based hospital system. "Remember: We don't have that many cases in the U.S., and prevention strategies for this coronavirus are not new. We've been doing them for years."

- The basics: A few minutes into a phone call with this reporter, Brewer paused, coughed and then explained himself: "I'm currently recovering from a non-covid respiratory virus," he said.

But the precautions he took when fighting his influenza-like illness are no different from what people should be doing every day to stave off coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, Brewer said.

You've seen the guidance before: Wash your hands regularly, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze, and when you're sick, stay home from work or school and drink lots of fluids.

The CDC recommends washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose or sneezing. It also advises to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and to frequently clean objects and surfaces you touch often.

"These are all things you can do to prevent the spread of pretty much any respiratory virus," Brewer said.

And for the record, he added, he stayed home sick last week.

"I practiced what I preached," Brewer said.

- Keep the shopping cart light: You probably don't need to buy anything new, but if you're already on your way to CVS, Brewer has some advice.