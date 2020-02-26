Subscribe

Three injured in southeast Santa Rosa stabbing

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 26, 2020, 2:39PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Three people, including a police officer, were injured in a stabbing that occurred Wednesday in southeast Santa Rosa.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Yolanda Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road at 11:56 a.m., Sgt. Hiroshi Yaguchi said. Investigators are still trying to determine what occurred leading up to the stabbing.

The female victim is in surgery at a local hospital. An officer sustained minor injuries as he was attempting to subdue the suspect, Yaguchi said, and the suspect was also injured in the altercation. The identities of the three people were not immediately available.

Santa Rosa Police Department’s violent crimes unit is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine