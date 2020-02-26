Three injured in southeast Santa Rosa stabbing

Three people, including a police officer, were injured in a stabbing that occurred Wednesday in southeast Santa Rosa.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Yolanda Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road at 11:56 a.m., Sgt. Hiroshi Yaguchi said. Investigators are still trying to determine what occurred leading up to the stabbing.

The female victim is in surgery at a local hospital. An officer sustained minor injuries as he was attempting to subdue the suspect, Yaguchi said, and the suspect was also injured in the altercation. The identities of the three people were not immediately available.

Santa Rosa Police Department’s violent crimes unit is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.