Sonoma County in 1980 - 40 years ago

What was life like in Sonoma County 40 years ago?

In 1980, the county population was 299,681, more than 200,000 less than it is today.

Major events of the year included the death of pioneering Sonoma winemaker August Sebastiani and longtime Santa Rosa Police Chief Dutch Flohr. In downtown Santa Rosa, the Sears department store opened and construction of the Santa Rosa Plaza was underway.

In downtown Santa Rosa, the Sears department store opened and construction of the Santa Rosa Plaza was underway.

On March 5, 5-year-old Timmy White was walked into a Ukiah police station by 14-year-old Steven Stayner, himself missing from his Merced home for seven years. The kidnapper was 48-year-old hotel employee Kenneth Eugene Parnell who abducted Stayner and subjected him to sexual abuse for several years, all the while claiming he was his son.

Economically, a gas crisis sparked by the Iranian revolution was coming to an end. Workers at Memorial Hospital and the Santa Rosa School district went on strike, demanding higher wages and benefits. High interest rates and home prices were making it more difficult to purchase a home.

On a national stage, 1980 was the year that Mount Saint Helens erupted in Washington state, the Rubik’s cube was introduced, and CNN became the first 24-hour news network available to cable subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the other events that occurred in Sonoma County in 1980.