Coronavirus case of unknown origin turns up in Northern California, CDC official says

Federal health officials on Wednesday confirmed there’s now a person in Northern California — apparently the first in the country — who has tested positive for the coronavirus, but has not recently traveled abroad or come in contact with someone else who has the virus.

This person was not one of the 14 people transferred from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County to Bay Area hospitals, after returning to the United States last week from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, officials said.

“All I can confirm is that a 15th case has been reported through a public health system in Northern California,” said Scott Pauley, a CDC spokesman based at the Travis base. He declined to say which county health officials have reported this new confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.

Sonoma County public health officials said they were not aware of this case and only learned about it through the media. On Tuesday, county public health officials confirmed one person who has tested positive for the coronavirus and was a recent passenger on the Diamond Princess ship was transferred to a local hospital. Local officials would neither identify the person nor the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in a statement the specifics of the patient’s exposure to the coronavirus is unknown at this time.

“It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States,” CDC officials said in a statement.

Community spread means there is no known source of infection, the CDC said. But the CDC said the patient may have unknowingly been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.

“The case was detected through the U.S. public health system — picked up by astute clinicians,” CDC officials said.