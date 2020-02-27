Subscribe

Southern California mortuary vehicle stolen with body inside

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 27, 2020, 7:47AM
PASADENA — California officials are appealing on social media to whoever stole a mortuary vehicle from a metro Los Angeles community to return the body that was inside it.

The black Lincoln Navigator was stolen from outside St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena on Wednesday night.

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted in an appeal to the thief.

Local media have reported that the body remained in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church.

The Sheriff's Department did not identify the mortuary involved.

