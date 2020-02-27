One man dies, second injured in Hwy. 101 crash near Cloverdale

A man died and a second was sent to a hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after their car veered off northbound Highway 101 near Cloverdale and crashed into a vineyard.

Officers were notified of the single vehicle crash just north of Asti Road at about 6 a.m.

Firefighters with the Cloverdale Fire Department arrived on scene to help look for the car, a blue Hyundai that had landed on its roof about 100 feet from the roadway, Fire Capt. Kevin Souder said.

It took them about 20 minutes to find the car because they did not have a clear description of where the crash happened, Souder added.

The driver was already outside the car when first responders arrived, while the passenger was still inside, Souder said.

“We were able to make access to him through a broken window and determined that he had already passed,” Souder said.

Firefighters tools to remove the man’s body from the car. The driver was sent to the Healdsburg District Hospital, CHP spokesman Officer David de Rutte said.

Information about the cause of the crash was not immediately available Thursday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.