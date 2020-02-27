Man stabbed in suspected gang attack at Santa Rosa park

A male victim suffered serious stab wounds Wednesday afternoon after he and a second victim were attacked by a group of at least three people at a Santa Rosa park in what police suspect was a gang-related confrontation.

Officers found the injured victims at about 5:46 p.m. in the 800 block of Sebastopol Road, where they were being treated by medical personnel, the Santa Rosa Police Department said Thursday morning.

Officers learned the pair were confronted by a group that began yelling “gang challenges” at them as they drove into the Southwest Community Park, the department said.

One of the victims was punched several times while he was still in the car. The second victim made it out of the vehicle and was attacked by at least two people, leaving him with several stab wounds.

The suspects left the area on foot after the attack, police said. The group was described as Hispanic males wearing black sweatshirts and beanies possibly ages 17 to 22.

The suspect who was stabbed is expected to survive, police said. Both he and the other victim have ties to local criminal street gangs, the department added. Police did not immediately return requests for more information about the stabbing.

Authorities ask witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Violent Crimes Investigations team at (707) 543-3590. The Sonoma County Alliance’s “Take Back Our Community Program” is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the stabbing.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.