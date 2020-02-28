Sonoma County STEAM showcase features work of 700 students

Among the dozens of student projects on display Thursday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, there were experiments on life-forms as small as algae and mold, plus higher-altitude looks at the benefits of vertical gardens on skyscrapers.

The exhibits were part of the fourth annual showcase of science, engineering, art and math projects produced by many of the county’s sharpest young minds.

The Synopsys-Sonoma County STEAM Showcase featured the work of roughly 700 students, the largest field since the county Office of Education debuted the showcase in 2017, said Anna Babarinde, an event organizer and science curriculum coordinator for the education office.

“The main goal is to inspire our students about what is possible,” Babarinde said. “To give them practice in addressing real-world problems and integrating the skills they are learning to do so.”

On display were experiments from students ranging from first to 12th grade. A total of 20 schools from 16 school districts in Sonoma County and from the Calistoga Unified School District participated.

Themes for the year included “Structure and Function” and “Building Hope.”

Two large buildings on the fairground campus, Finley Hall and the Saralee & Richard’s Barn, served as the exhibition area.

Each presentation was evaluated on several criteria, including application to the theme and description of methodology. Exceptional scores earned badges.

Montana Hamel and Austin Vo, sophomores at the Quest Forward Academy in Santa Rosa, presented their successful experiment in biofuel production from mushroom enzymes.

The pair began researching for the project in mid-January and carried out the experiment in their school’s lab after classes.

Their next step will look at how to use the technique to create biofuels from the school’s compost program.

“I’m kind of proud of what we did because it took a long time and it’s an interesting concept,” Vo said. “More people should know about (biofuels).”

Frank, a St. Francis Solano School eighth grader — he declined to share his last name — unveiled his idea for fidget seats, intended to help students with attention deficit disorders remain focused in class without creating disruptions. The spinning seats, constructed out of bubble wrap-filled wheelbarrow tires covered in soft cloth, could also be used by adults to combat spending long periods of sitting in front of desks, he said.

“It was really fun to develop,” Frank said. “Maybe this can really help schools and it’s really economic for workplaces.”

Students feasted on pizza for lunch in the Garden Building, where officials from the county’s Department of Emergency Management gave a presentation on the science of glow sticks and space blankets — and explained the benefit of keeping both items in their homes.

A fourth building hosted a craft space for students, where they were able to try their hand at constructing miniature roller coasters from curved foam strips, tape and paper. A marble served as their experimental roller coaster cart.

Cazadero resident Ken Tucker, a former ironworker, attended Thursday’s showcase with his granddaughter and two of her classmates at Sebastopol’s Apple Blossom School. He was impressed with the variety of ideas explored by the students, pointing to a display about skyscrapers and their ability to withstand strong winds.

“I’m learning as much as they are and it’s great to look at things through their eyes,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.