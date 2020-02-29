Annual count kicks off effort to document Sonoma County homelessness

Lee Rocchio passed a heap of plastic chairs, cardboard boxes and other trash early Friday morning, leading two others through an empty, grassy lot in southwest Santa Rosa, where a blanket of fog was just starting to clear.

Rocchio, a homeless outreach worker with Santa Rosa-based Catholic Charities, Sonoma County’s dominant homeless services provider, was familiar with the property, having visited the area on multiple occasions in his more than four years on the job.

The trio were one of dozens of teams helping Friday with an annual count of the county’s homeless population. The census, overseen by the county’s Community Development Commission, dispatched to corners of the county about 200 volunteers and about 70 paid guides, all formerly or currently homeless people.

At 7:30 a.m., more than two hours into their shift, Rocchio’s team approached a large makeshift home constructed of tarps, plastic pipes, wood bars and rope on the otherwise bare plot of land off Hearn Avenue near Stony Point Road.

Four people — two men and two women — were inside, Rocchio said, relaying what he knew from previously talking to the camp occupants. Another member of the group tallied the information on a sheet of paper. A small dog began barking inside the shelter, and the outreach team went on their way.

“This is not a far area for a person to go out and camp in,” Rocchio said out of earshot. “They can stay off the radar and still have access to stuff.”

The county’s annual homeless census is a mandatory step to receive federal and state funding that is especially crucial as local governments grapple with a homelessness crisis and affordable housing shortage that observers say has pushed more people onto the streets. It is the first step in a larger data collection effort the county undertakes every year to better understand the area’s homeless population. Nonprofits, county agencies and other local governments use the data to identify shortfalls in services and other means to reach homeless people.

“Covering the entire county and having trained volunteers and trained guides, it’s going to give us the best picture,” said Michael Gause, the county’s acting homeless services manager. “Were trying to determine if people are living in their car, an encampment or literally on the street.”

Learning to adjust strategies

This year’s count comes just weeks after local authorities cleared more than 200 homeless people from an unsanctioned camp along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa. The camp, which sprang up last summer, grew to be a public safety and health crisis. Though 60 former residents were resettled in a temporary, sanctioned camp off Highway 12 near Oakmont and another 30 are bound for a pair of homes purchased by the county, three out every five residents along the Joe Rodota Trail refused shelter help. Many dispersed into nearby spots in southwest Santa Rosa.

Finding those people and gauging the overall size of the county’s homeless population is an important barometer to show whether local efforts are making a difference, officials said.

“Every year we get trended information to see how we’re moving the needle, or areas that we need to adjust our strategy,” said Jennielynn Holmes, chief programs officer for Catholic Charities.