Sonoma County hospitals, schools, businesses, the jail prepare for coronavirus outbreak

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

A display screen outside a room with negative pressure inside at Vista Family Health Center in Santa Rosa will flash a red-alert signal if the airtight door is left open for more than a few seconds.

The room, one of several like it at the clinic on Round Barn Circle, is used to isolate patients with tuberculosis, flu, measles and chickenpox and contain airborne contaminants. And the rooms — equipped with a “mini brain” that monitors air flow, ensuring it’s not circulated throughout the building — will be ready to treat patients should there be a community outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

“It’s our job to be prepared,” said Jackie Leon, senior clinic operations manager at Vista, one of eight clinics operated by Santa Rosa Community Health, the largest health center system in Sonoma County.

The clinics are expected to play a key role in any front-line battle here against COVID-19. The negative pressure rooms are stocked with surgical masks, gowns, gloves and eye goggles and doctors and nurses are ready to treat infected patients.

“We’re preparing for a pandemic. ... We’re not going to prevent a pandemic. We’re going to mitigate it,” said Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease expert at Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods in Santa Rosa.

Many in the county’s network of health care providers are preparing “for a historic event,” Green said.

“It’s going to feel like what we experienced in 1968 with the Hong Kong flu, which wasn’t as severe as the 1918 flu,” he said, referring to the Hong Kong flu that killed one million people worldwide in 1968 and 1969.

Although the coronavirus has killed nearly 3,000 people as of Saturday, all but 103 of the deaths have been in China where the virus originated in January.

Last week, though, fears soared in Northern California as one of the 15 people who had returned home from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and placed in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County was transferred to an unnamed Sonoma County hospital. Then news broke at the end of the week that the nation’s first two confirmed cases of the virus apparently infecting people who contracted it from an unknown origin are from Solano and Santa Clara counties.

With coronavirus gaining a foothold in Northern California and the World Health Organization upgrading the risk of global spread to “very high,” local health officials and medical professionals shifted to urgent preparation and emergency planning to be ready in case the infection sickens many countywide.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said county, state and federal officials are ramping up a coordinated response to the growing pandemic.

“It is prudent for us to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about preparations underway at area hospitals and health agencies, schools, businesses, county government and the local jail.

Hospitals, doctors could start testing people

Dr. Celeste Philip, Sonoma County’s health officer, said the two cases of possible community transmission of the novel virus will most certainly require testing people locally. State health officials said Saturday there will be the ability to test 1,200 people a day statewide, but it’s unclear how and where that will take place.