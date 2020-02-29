Clorox, calm and common sense: Sonoma County preps for coronavirus outbreak that might not come

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

Passengers disembarked planes on Thursday morning at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport with different levels of anxiety about the virus everyone is talking about.

John Lundquist, visiting from Phoenix, judged that he was just as likely “to get hit by a train” than he is to perish from the coronavirus.

No one in the smallish terminal was wearing a protection mask. Nor had anyone on his flight from Orange County been wearing a mask, with the exception of the man across the aisle from him. He’d been wearing the mask “for about five minutes, when his wife told him he looked ridiculous, so he took it off.”

Expect to see more masks in airports and other public places around Sonoma County.

On Friday, federal health officials announced a 65-year-old resident of Santa Clara County had tested positive for coronavirus, the second person in the state and nation infected from an unknown origin. This came two days after the news that a Solano County woman was confirmed to have the virus. Both were cases of community transmission, meaning neither patient had traveled to a country hit hard by COVID-19, nor been in contact with someone else already diagnosed.

And there’s a person who tested positive for the virus being monitored in an isolation area of a Sonoma County hospital. Local health officials refused to identify the hospital, claiming there would be no public benefit to do that.

The virus outbreak that started last month in Wuhan, China — and infected more than 85,000 people in 57 countries as of Friday — appeared this week to be establishing a beachhead in Northern California. A cross-section of people in Sonoma County talked about their fears — or lack thereof — and how much, or little, they’re modifying their behavior.

Nidhi Singh of Santa Rosa had plans to visit her parents in Delhi, India, this spring. She’s postponed that trip indefinitely. Sitting at a table at the Warm Puppy Café while her daughter took a skating lesson at Snoopy’s Home Ice, Singh made plans for a possible self-quarantine. Those plans included buying enough food to last her family a month. While emphasizing that she did not intend to stoke fear, she also marveled at “our amazing ability to ignore” a gathering threat, such as coronavirus, “until it’s on our doorstep.”

At the nearby Epicenter sports complex, Gina Mitchell took a moment from watching her daughter’s indoor soccer game to urge caution, wariness — and perspective. A registered nurse at an area hospital, she spoke of importance of “separating fear from facts.”

“Consider the entity you’re getting your information from,” she said. “Is it another anxious person, repeating something they heard in a conversation? Or is it from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website?”

Right now, she pointed out, the seasonal flu is “just as dangerous, if not more dangerous,” than coronavirus.

Tamara Roat, also a registered nurse, advised calm and common sense: “Wash your hands, don’t stand next to someone who’s coughing, and don’t go to China.”

She and her husband had just finished tucking into a sumptuous breakfast Friday morning at Rohnert Park’s Black Bear Diner.

Two tables away, Jean and Richard Uribarra of Petaluma had adopted a wait-and-see attitude toward the outbreak.