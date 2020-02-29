Subscribe

Clorox, calm and common sense: Sonoma County preps for coronavirus outbreak that might not come

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2020, 8:51PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services


For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

_____

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Passengers disembarked planes on Thursday morning at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport with different levels of anxiety about the virus everyone is talking about.

John Lundquist, visiting from Phoenix, judged that he was just as likely “to get hit by a train” than he is to perish from the coronavirus.

No one in the smallish terminal was wearing a protection mask. Nor had anyone on his flight from Orange County been wearing a mask, with the exception of the man across the aisle from him. He’d been wearing the mask “for about five minutes, when his wife told him he looked ridiculous, so he took it off.”

Expect to see more masks in airports and other public places around Sonoma County.

On Friday, federal health officials announced a 65-year-old resident of Santa Clara County had tested positive for coronavirus, the second person in the state and nation infected from an unknown origin. This came two days after the news that a Solano County woman was confirmed to have the virus. Both were cases of community transmission, meaning neither patient had traveled to a country hit hard by COVID-19, nor been in contact with someone else already diagnosed.

And there’s a person who tested positive for the virus being monitored in an isolation area of a Sonoma County hospital. Local health officials refused to identify the hospital, claiming there would be no public benefit to do that.

The virus outbreak that started last month in Wuhan, China — and infected more than 85,000 people in 57 countries as of Friday — appeared this week to be establishing a beachhead in Northern California. A cross-section of people in Sonoma County talked about their fears — or lack thereof — and how much, or little, they’re modifying their behavior.

Nidhi Singh of Santa Rosa had plans to visit her parents in Delhi, India, this spring. She’s postponed that trip indefinitely. Sitting at a table at the Warm Puppy Café while her daughter took a skating lesson at Snoopy’s Home Ice, Singh made plans for a possible self-quarantine. Those plans included buying enough food to last her family a month. While emphasizing that she did not intend to stoke fear, she also marveled at “our amazing ability to ignore” a gathering threat, such as coronavirus, “until it’s on our doorstep.”

At the nearby Epicenter sports complex, Gina Mitchell took a moment from watching her daughter’s indoor soccer game to urge caution, wariness — and perspective. A registered nurse at an area hospital, she spoke of importance of “separating fear from facts.”

“Consider the entity you’re getting your information from,” she said. “Is it another anxious person, repeating something they heard in a conversation? Or is it from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website?”

Right now, she pointed out, the seasonal flu is “just as dangerous, if not more dangerous,” than coronavirus.

Tamara Roat, also a registered nurse, advised calm and common sense: “Wash your hands, don’t stand next to someone who’s coughing, and don’t go to China.”

She and her husband had just finished tucking into a sumptuous breakfast Friday morning at Rohnert Park’s Black Bear Diner.

Two tables away, Jean and Richard Uribarra of Petaluma had adopted a wait-and-see attitude toward the outbreak.

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services


For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

_____

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

News of the Solano County woman with coronavirus had jacked up Jean’s level of anxiety “from here, to here,” she said, holding one hand a foot above the other.

“Now,” Richard Uribarra said, “we’re a little hesitant to go anywhere.”

Specifically, they’re on the fence about their upcoming road trip to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland in Yuba County.

Going to the casino “makes me a little nervous,” she said, “because some people who love to gamble will go there whether they’re sick or not.”

A solid crowd of several hundred gamblers filled the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon. During a half-hour on the floor of the casino, a reporter saw only three people wearing protection masks.

“I like to play the slots, but I don’t like the smoke,” said a woman who gave her name as Rose. Her mask also was a precaution, she said.

Asked to detail the steps it had taken in response to the coronavirus threat, the casino issued a general statement emphasizing the priority it puts on the well-being of guests and employees. The casino, it went on, is “monitoring the situation closely. We remain in contact with Sonoma County authorities and will take the appropriate action, as needed.”

At the Costco store about a mile south, employees greeted patrons by swabbing the handles of their shopping carts with disinfecting wipes.

“That’s a new thing,” shopper Abigail Picache said. “It was nice.”

Even for a Friday, employees confirmed, the store was quite crowded — with COVID-19 driving that extra volume. Like many other shoppers, Picache was on a coronavirus-related run.

Her cart contained, among other items, two three-packs of Clorox performance bleach.

“And it’s on sale,” she said.

Kim Voge of Windsor dropped $400 on provisions that will help her family get through a quarantine, should that be necessary — a scenario “not out of the ballpark,” she said.

Should it not come to pass, “It’s not bad to have some staples on hand that we’re gonna use anyway.”

In a back corner of the warehouse store, by the cleaning supplies, Liz Adams of Rincon Valley admitted the alarms raised over the coronavirus reminded her of Y2K — the overblown fears of the havoc the year 2000 would bring.

“I get that this is an emergency,” she said, “but you don’t want to scare people.”

She was concerned about an event she’s working in mid-March in San Francisco. The Game Developers Conference would be bringing in some 20,000 people from all over the world.

“I guess I’ll wear gloves,” said Adams, who won’t need to worry about catching anything at the convention. A few hours later, it was postponed indefinitely.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine