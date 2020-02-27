Solano County coronavirus patient wasn't tested for days

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

VACAVILLE, Calif. — California officials outlined a far-reaching effort Thursday to trace anyone who came into contact with a new coronavirus patient and urged federal officials to move quickly to improve their faulty testing process so the state can protect residents.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials declined to reveal how many people may have crossed paths with the Solano County woman, who is the first person in the United States to develop the new covid-19 disease without traveling to a virus hotspot or having close contact with someone who did.

But they acknowledged the woman was living and working in the community and showing symptoms of the disease before she was admitted to a local hospital here Feb. 15. That is a worrisome prospect because the virus is highly transmissible, especially when someone with the disease has symptoms. They did not share any details about the woman's family, work and social contacts, citing patient privacy.

Newsom, a Democrat, said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sending 10 staffers to aid state and local personnel in tracing the woman's contacts.

Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state's Health and Human Services Agency, described a "robust and first-class reaching out to . . . many, many individuals in all walks of this person's life." That includes the people who cared for her at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, some of whom have been put on paid leave and are now isolated at home monitoring themselves for symptoms, according to hospital official.

Projecting an air of calm during a moment of roiling anxiety over the fast-changing situation, Newsom repeatedly told reporters that the tracing methods employed in Northern California have been honed in response to other public health crises, including outbreaks of tuberculosis and the H1N1, also known as swine flu.

"This is not our first great challenge as it relates to public health," Newsom said. "Quite the contrary. These protocols have been perfected."

At the same time, he called repeatedly for the CDC to expand guidelines that govern who should be tested and dramatically upgrade state and local capacity to test for the virus.

"It can't happen soon enough," Newsom said. "Testing protocols have a been frustration for many of us."

The woman's case is considered the first sign that coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,800 people around the world, may be spreading in a U.S. community.

The woman wasn't tested for the disease for four days, despite an immediate request to the CDC, because she didn't meet the strict criteria for the test, according UC Davis Medical Center, where she is being treated. The CDC has not responded to that charge. But federal health officials have said clinicians always have discretion to order the test for people who do not meet the criteria.

The state of California is calling the case, first reported by The Washington Post, its first instance of community transmission.

The patient brought herself to NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, a 50-bed community hospital in Vacaville, with flulike symptoms on Feb. 15, according to a person briefed on the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Staff members at the hospital asked the woman about travel and contacts under CDC guidelines, but she did not meet the criteria for someone who should be tested for the virus, since she had not recently traveled to China or had contact with someone who is a confirmed case, according to Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay Healthcare, which owns the hospital.