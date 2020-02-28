Ukiah woman suspected of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, attacking her with knife

A woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of breaking into the Ukiah home of her ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night and attacking the woman with a knife.

Nichole Birdsall, 47, of Ukiah, was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and violation of a domestic violence protective order, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies received a report at 12:16 a.m. Sunday that Birdsall had broken into a home in south Ukiah, west of Highway 101, and was attacking people inside with a knife.

When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman with multiple cuts on her arms and legs in a rear bedroom. Birdsall was also in the room, and had a stab wound to her abdomen.

Deputies learned the two women had been in a relationship that ended “some time ago,” the office said. The victim had obtained a restraining order against Birdsall, which had been served.

The victim and a 63-year-old woman were sleeping that night when they awoke to find Birdsall standing over them.

She held a knife in a downward stabbing position and yelled, “I am going to kill you,” the office said. The 63-year-old woman called 911 as Birdsall attacked the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. After Birdsall was treated at the Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Hospital, she was booked into the jail, where she is being held on $750,000 bail.

