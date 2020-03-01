Wild Flour Bread in Freestone a hit with locals, tourists alike

Note: The store accepts cash or check only and according to its answering machine, employees don’t pick up the phone during store hours.

When Tavie Tipton first visited Wild Flour Bread in the Freestone Valley 15 years ago, all the bakers working by the brick oven were dancing and singing aloud to “Dancing Queen,” by ABBA.

Every time Tipton comes back to the bakery, she half expects the workers to break out in song. They haven’t since, but with free bread samples and a bag of scones in hand, she is never disappointed.

“It’s got great charm and the best bread,” Tipton, who drives up from Berkeley, said of the bakery.

Founded in 1998, Wild Flour Bread is known for its array of scones, French-style sourdough loaves and quirky, old-school atmosphere. Just a 15-minute drive from the Sonoma Coast, about half its customers are visitors from outside the county.

“That’s one of the best feelings — when people time and again bring out-of-town guests by because you can tell that they appreciate what we do,” said Desi Kavanagh, bakery manager. “It’s like an honor to be one of those places they want to show off in Sonoma County.”

The building is a large, airy, open room with high, wood-beamed ceilings and murals painted on all the walls by employees over the years. There’s a giant elephant painted next to the oven, and a redwood forest painted along a wall where there’s a miniature table and chairs for kids to sit in.

The front entrance has redwood panels surrounding the door with trees carved into it. Paintings of landscapes and animal motifs by local artist Dana Hooper are hung on the walls. There’s a shelf of ceramic JIZO figurines by sculptor Susan Spencer. A long wooden table by the counter has fresh-cut daffodils from the garden.

Customers can watch bakers knead dough and take fresh loaves in and out of the brick oven. There are free bread samples at the front counter.

“I just want everyone to feel welcome and to try delicious things and to feel like it’s home, because when sharing bread, it is a very homey feeling,” said Krikit Morris, a scone baker who started working at Wild Flour Bread in 2002.

Outside there’s a seating area and a large garden worked on by Sally Smith, who has been with the bakery for nearly two decades. She doesn’t bake, but she clerks, cleans and tends to the vegetables, fruit and flowers planted in the garden to attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

Smith said she works on the garden with the owner, Jed Wallach. The garden is her passion, and she enjoys the hustle and bustle of the bakery.

“I’m 74; I shouldn’t be working at all,” she said with a laugh. “This is my retirement job.”

The bakery takes walk-ins only; no preorders or large event orders. Its breads and scones are only sold on-site in the Freestone Valley.

The bakers make about 900 loaves and hundreds of scones each day, and leftovers go to local food pantries. The bread and scone menu rotates, and there are about a dozen workers.

Kavanagh said they work to adjust recipes until the density and texture feels right, even if it’s a simple loaf. They think critically about temperature, the starter and how long it should ferment, the crust and the inside, which bakers refer to as the crumb.