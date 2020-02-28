UC Davis student showing 'mild symptoms' of coronavirus; 3 roommates in isolation

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

A student living in a dormitory at UC Davis has shown “mild symptoms” of coronavirus and has been placed in isolation, along with two other students living in the dorm, Yolo County and university officials said Thursday.

The student has a runny nose and a cough after potentially being exposed to someone with coronavirus, officials said. The individual is in isolation at a home off campus. The two other individuals in isolation are the student’s roommates and are not showing signs of the virus.

Officials declined to say whether the three are in isolation in Davis. They are isolating “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a university press release. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta is testing the student’s specimen for the virus and results are expected back in three to four days.

“Federal guidelines say (quarantine is) 14 days of isolation from the time of exposure,” said Dr. Ron Chapman, the Yolo County Health Officer.

The three people live in Kearney Hall on the UC Davis main campus.

The student showing symptoms has been off campus since Tuesday, said Michael Sheehan, an associate vice chancellor for student affairs. The other two were moved to the on-campus apartments Wednesday evening.

“We have a few apartments kept off line for a situation like this,” Sheehan said.

University officials are asking all students about their travel history and have not found any other students who came into contact with the virus, Schorzman said.

“I do want to emphasize in this county, in Yolo county, in the city of Davis, on the UC Davis campus, there is no evidence of the spread of the coronavirus,” Chapman said. “There is no evidence of the transmission of the virus.”

Sacramento hospital patient has coronavirus

The news comes after a patient at the UC Davis Medical Center tested positive for the virus, making the patient the nation’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus from “exposure in the community.” UC Davis Medical Center is located in Sacramento.

UC Davis clarified that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus in Yolo County, but that the university has increased disinfection practices throughout student housing and dining properties.

Two students from Los Rios Community Colleges may have been exposed to the patient who was diagnosed with coronavirus at UC Davis Medical Center. The students, one from American River College and the other from Cosumnes River College, are medical professionals, and were exposed to the individual off campus before the person tested positive.

Across the Sacramento region, school districts are preparing information for concerned parents who want to protect their children from the virus.

Several districts in Sacramento and Placer counties say they have been fielding calls from parents who want to know what schools are doing to protect students.

School districts are changing their own policies swiftly. Davis Joint Unified School District sent an email to parents on Wednesday saying all absences due to illness will be excused, and students will be able to make up missed work. Schools have already taken additional measures to disinfect rooms daily because of the flu season, and at least one area high school is monitoring the situation closely as 12 students plan to leave on a trip to Japan in mid-June.

California State University, Sacramento announced Wednesday it is suspending its study abroad program in South Korea amid the news of the disease spreading in the country. UC Davis announced it will suspend study abroad trips to China planned for the following quarter, and a number of Bay Area universities are reconsidering their study abroad programs as well.