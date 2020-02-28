Subscribe

Carpinteria residents sue nearby cannabis growers over smell

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 28, 2020, 10:17AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

CARPINTERIA — The smell of marijuana has driven some residents of the Southern California city of Carpinteria to sue local growers.

The lawsuit filed Thursday contends the growers should seal their greenhouses and use “carbon-based filtration methods,” KEYT-TV reported.

The suit claims that so-called vapor-phase systems currently in use to mitigate odors cause eye irritation and worsen allergies and asthma.

“We’ve been breathing this brew of chemicals for the last two and a half years,” said plaintiff Greg Gandrud.

Greenhouses that grew flowers before California legalized recreational cannabis are less than 100 feet from the windows and backyards of some of the plaintiffs.

Gandrud said the marijuana smell scares away prospective buyers for his house, which has been on the market over the past two years.

The lawsuit states that the residents would likely dismiss or settle the action if the greenhouses change filtration systems and the odor improves.

KEYT reported that a representative of the growers said they had not been served with the lawsuit as of Thursday night and did not have a response.

Carpinteria is a small seaside community in south Santa Barbara County.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine