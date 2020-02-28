Are low-income voters Bernie’s secret weapon?

For all the talk of electability, Sen. Bernie Sanders would have the Democratic presidential nomination in the bag if every voter were like Ryan Frye, his two adult brothers, his sister-in-law and his parents.

The family, which shares a home in the small, rural town of Newman in California’s Central Valley, have all pledged their allegiance to Sanders in the race.

“He knows more about the kind of issues that have been affecting me and seems to actually genuinely care… The financial issues, income inequality, access to health care,” said Ryan Frye, 30, who lives off the roughly $200 he earns from repairing computers and the $194 he gets in food stamps each month.

To Frye, Bernie’s appeal is obvious: “Because his policies are actually targeted to help people with low incomes,” he said.

The Vermont senator holds a commanding lead in virtually every California primary poll. But he can count on one voting bloc in particular: People who don’t make much money.

What the polls say

In California, 42% of likely Democratic voters in households earning less than $40,000 a year said they would vote for Sanders, according to a Feb. 7 through Feb. 17 survey from the Public Policy Institute of California. That’s substantially higher than his support among all likely voters, which sits at 32%.

In most California counties, that income threshold would be close to living in poverty. In some of the priciest counties, such as Santa Clara and San Mateo, it would bring a family of four below the California Poverty Measure, which takes into account the local cost of living.

No other candidate even comes close to Sanders’ support from low-income voters. Biden picks up just 15% of the voters in the low-income bracket, almost mirroring his overall support of 14%. Sen. Elizabeth Warren had only 11% of the low-income voters, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg 6%. Those shares are below their overall California polling numbers of 13% and 12%, meaning low-income voters are less likely to support them, according to the poll.

National polls have similar findings, though the differences are a little less pronounced. Two surveys — one from Washington Post-ABC and another from Quinnipiac University — found that Sanders picked up a disproportionate share of those earning less than $50,000 among Democratic-leaning registered voters.

Experts warn against overemphasizing these figures. Polls offer fuzzy estimates of how the public feels. And estimates based on smaller and smaller subsets of respondents (for instance, from voters, to low-income voters, to low-income voters who support Sanders) are especially uncertain.

The sampling error is plus or minus 5.7 percent for the 573 Democratic primary likely voters in the Public Policy Institute poll. Only 164 low-income voters were surveyed, which means the sampling error is higher for them.

However, two other recent polls had strikingly similar results: More than one-third of Californians with limited resources backed Sanders.

A Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll from mid-January found that 40% of likely voters earning less than $40,000 supported Sanders (compared to 26% overall). In a Monmouth survey of likely California voters, he had the support of 35% of those making less than $50,000 (compared to 24% overall).

That could give him a big boost in the Golden State, where many are feeling the squeeze. More than a third of California households earn less than $50,000 a year, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.