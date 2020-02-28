Freeman Dyson, a visionary and renaissance physicist, dies at 96

Freeman Dyson, a visionary physicist and technophile who helped crack the secrets of the subatomic world, tried to build a spaceship that could carry humans across the solar system, worked to dismantle nuclear arsenals and wrote elegantly about science and human destiny, died Feb. 28 at a hospital near his home in Princeton, New Jersey. He was 96.

The cause was complications from a fall, said a son, George Dyson.

Dyson, born in England between the world wars, spent most of his professional life as a kind of genius-in-residence at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, overlapping in his early years with Albert Einstein.

In a career spent traversing fields as diverse as physics, biology, astronomy, nuclear energy, arms control, space travel and science ethics, Dyson was always obliging when a journalist called him for a grabby quote about the trajectory of humanity. His ideas were reliably unorthodox; the Pulitzer Prize-winning classical composer Paul Moravec once called him "the world's most civil heretic."

Of all his notions, his most famous was that alien civilizations, seeking to maximize their supply of energy, would build elaborate megastructures around their parent stars to capture much of the solar radiation. Astronomers periodically see something that they speculate might be one of these "spheres" - although Dyson freely admitted he lifted the idea from science-fiction writer Olaf Stapledon.

Long before he became an oracle, he labored in the trenches of mathematics and physics. He succeeded in the late 1940s in developing an early landmark synthesis of the latest thinking in the theory known as quantum electrodynamics. His resulting paper, "The Radiation Theories of Tomonaga, Schwinger and Feynman," was regarded as an instant classic and gave Dyson lifelong credibility in the sciences even as he went on to tackle more speculative interests.

That included the interplanetary spaceship. Project Orion, initiated in the late 1950s, was an effort to design a spacecraft powered by nuclear explosions, rather than traditional fuels, and capable of carrying people throughout the solar system.

A one-meter tall model seemed to work fine, and the Orion team decided they could send humans to Mars by 1968 and to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn two years later. But the government was not keen on nuclear bombs as a form of propulsion and the project, taken over by the Air Force, was eventually terminated.

He contributed to the design of what became known as neutron bombs, work he later regretted bitterly, to the point of describing an article he had authored on tactical nuclear warfare as "a desperate attempt to salvage an untenable position with spurious emotional claptrap." He became an advocate for arms control, and served as outside counsel to decision-makers in Washington.

At age 45, Dyson told The Washington Post in 2014, he had a midlife crisis, because he was surrounded by "all these bright kids down the hall who are writing papers faster than you can read them." He decided to do science as a hobby and become more of a sage, writing books and magazine articles on science, technology and the future. He often contributed to the New Yorker and, later, the New York Review of Books.

His primary job, it seemed, was to think big thoughts - such as this one, from his 1988 book "Infinite In All Directions":

"As a working hypothesis to explain the riddle of our existence, I propose that our universe is the most interesting of all possible universes, and our fate as human beings is to make it so."