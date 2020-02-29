Coronavirus cases in California, Oregon, Washington hint at wider spread

Troubling new signs of how the coronavirus is spreading in the United States emerged Friday, as cases not explained by overseas travel or contact with a person known to be infected were reported in California, Oregon and Washington state.

Officials from the three states announced that their testing had found new cases: a woman in Santa Clara County; a high school student from Washington state; and an employee of a school near Portland, Oregon.

Sixty-five cases of the virus have been reported in the United States, but until this week, all of the cases could be explained by overseas travel or contact with someone who had been ill. The three new cases Friday, and a California case earlier in the week, in Solano County, were the first in the United States where the cause was mysterious and unknown — a sign, experts warned, that the virus might be spreading in this country.“I think there’s a strong possibility that there’s local transmission going in California,” Jennifer Nuzzo, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Washington Post. “In other words, the virus is spreading within California, and I think there’s a possibility other states are in the same boat — they just haven’t recognized that yet.”

Officials in Santa Clara County said on Friday afternoon that the newest unexplained case involved an older adult woman with chronic health conditions who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness. The woman had no history of travel to places like China, nor did she have any known contact with someone who had been overseas or been otherwise infected with the virus, the officials said.

A doctor treating the woman contacted the local public health department to discuss the case, the officials said, and to request testing for the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,800 people worldwide and sickened some 83,000 people in at least 56 countries. The Santa Clara public health lab got the specimens on Thursday and performed the testing, which came back positive later that day. Since then, workers in Santa Clara County have been rushing to identify anyone the woman had been in contact with.

“This case does signal to us that it’s now time to shift how we respond to the novel coronavirus,” Dr. Sara Cody, the public health director for Santa Clara County, said. “Now we need to add other public health tools to the mix,” including looking systematically for the disease to understand its scope and magnitude, she said.

Planning for absences

Santa Clara County, the heart of Silicon Valley, where Google and Apple have their headquarters, also includes San Jose, the 10th-largest city in the nation. Cody advised schools and businesses to begin planning for the possibility of absenteeism and to clean surfaces in their institutions, and California health officials said it had greatly expanded its ability to test for the virus.

There are more known cases of coronavirus in California than in any other state, though most of them have been the result of people traveling abroad.

All attention has turned to California, Oregon and Washington state as the new cases of mysterious origin emerged. The student in Washington state who tested positive for the virus had visited two health clinics and entered his high school building in Snohomish County on Friday before the diagnosis.