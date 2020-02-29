House votes to ban flavors in cigarettes

WASHINGTON — The House, taking aim at youth vaping and tobacco use, voted Friday to ban the sale of flavored cigarettes and electronic cigarette liquids, even as civil rights advocates and some African American Democrats raised concerns that the legislation unfairly targeted black people.

The bill is aimed at curbing what public health experts see as an epidemic of youth vaping by banning online sales of e-cigarettes as well as liquid flavors like mint, mango, cotton candy and bubble gum. But it also bans flavors in regular cigarettes, including menthol, which is popular among African Americans, giving rise to fears that a prohibition could lead to over-policing in black communities.

“Those are legitimate questions to ask,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi conceded after the vote. But she said the measure was necessary to stop the tobacco industry from targeting a new generation, adding that it passed because of lawmakers’ overriding concerns about “the well-being of the children and stopping the path to addiction.”

Senate fate unclear

The bill goes further than a partial ban announced by President Donald Trump last month, which would forbid the sale of most flavored e-cigarette cartridges but exempt menthol and other tobacco flavors. Its fate is unclear in the Senate, where Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader who represents the tobacco-growing state of Kentucky, has not given any indication that he would bring it up for a vote.

The House measure passed by a vote of 213-195 that ran largely along party lines, with all but five Republicans and some Democrats from tobacco-producing states voting against it. Opponents argued that it amounted to unnecessary overreach by “big government, liberal elites, telling adults what they cannot do,” as Rep. Richard Hudson, R-North Carolina, said on the House floor.

Risks for people of color

The American Civil Liberties Union and some black lawmakers warned that the ban would create an illegal market that would put people of color in particular at risk of prosecution and arrest.

Among those who have expressed concerns is Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, the highest-ranking African American in the House. His office said he did not oppose the bill, but he did not vote on Friday.

Another black Democrat, Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, wrote in an op-ed published Thursday in the Hill newspaper that the measure “feels more like a targeted attack than a value-neutral health care policy decision.”

“Considering the fact that 90% of black smokers use menthol products, menthol tobacco users would live in fear of new stop-and-frisk opportunities under this legislation,” she wrote.

Echoes of Garner case

For some opponents, the measure evokes painful memories of Eric Garner, the New York man who died after police put him in a chokehold while arresting him for selling loose cigarettes. In a letter circulated to lawmakers this week, the ACLU quoted Gwendolyn Carr, Garner’s mother.

“When you ban a product sold mostly in black communities, you must consider the reality of what will happen to that very same overrepresented community in the criminal justice system,” the letter quoted Carr as saying.

But other African American lawmakers, including Rep. Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, have expressed support for banning menthol cigarettes. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Florida and a health secretary during the Clinton administration, said the cigarette makers — not lawmakers — are the ones responsible for negative consequences for African Americans.

“Cigarette companies are targeting the African American community — they are the ones that have infected that community,” said Shalala, who is a lead sponsor of the measure.

Divisions among Dems

The bill, which would also require the Food and Drug Administration to place “colored graphics” on cigarette cartons depicting the health effects of smoking, comes amid rising concern among public health experts about the use of tobacco products — and in particular e-cigarettes — among young people.

But the divisions it spawned among Democrats reflected the power of industry groups that have strongly resisted federal attempts to regulate vaping and e-cigarettes, finding common cause with civil rights organizations, anti-tax groups and others across the political spectrum.

Trump last fall announced his intent to ban most of the products, saying, “We can’t have our kids be so affected.” But under pressure from industry groups and on the advice of political advisers who said the move would be unpopular, he retreated and ultimately scaled back the limits. He recently complained privately that he should never have made the move.