Trump picks Ratcliffe for intel chief

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he intended to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as his director of national intelligence, choosing someone he considered last summer before senior Republicans in Congress deemed him unqualified for the job.

Ratcliffe is a vocal supporter of the president who serves on the House Intelligence Committee. If confirmed, he would replace Richard Grenell, whom Trump put in charge of American intelligence agencies this month on an acting basis. The job has been vacant since Dan Coats stepped down on Aug. 15.

It is unclear whether Ratcliffe could be confirmed by the Senate. When Trump floated his name last summer, some Republicans, including Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told White House officials that Ratcliffe was too partisan for the position, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Members of both parties also expressed concern at the time about his qualifications for such a senior position, as well as charges that he had exaggerated his résumé.

But just nominating Ratcliffe has a benefit for the White House: Once Trump sends formal nomination papers to the Senate, it will extend the time the current acting director, Grenell, a favorite of Trump’s, can remain in the office. And some Democrats quickly concluded that was the president’s goal at a time when he is seeking to impose greater control over the nation’s intelligence agencies after years of tension that started with the intelligence community’s consensus that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump.

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, Grenell can serve in his post only until March 11 unless the president formally nominates someone else for the job. Under that law, Grenell would be able to stay an additional 210 days, until mid-September, once Ratcliffe is nominated. Should the Senate reject Ratcliffe, Grenell’s tenure would be extended again.

Some people close to the White House said they believe Ratcliffe stands a better chance at confirmation now than he did last summer. They said his robust defense of Trump during the House’s impeachment proceedings and effective questioning of Democratic witnesses had impressed senators who had concerns about him, including Burr.

Senior Democrats said they were decisively opposed to the nomination.

“The last time this nomination was unsuccessfully put forward, serious bipartisan questions were raised about Rep. Ratcliffe’s background and qualifications,” Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote on Twitter. “It’s hard for me to see how anything new has happened to change that.”