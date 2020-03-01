Sebastopol couple facing federal charges on suspicion of tax evasion

A Sebastopol couple is facing federal charges after being suspected of evading paying their taxes for several years, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

Robert Rowen, 69, and Teresa Su, 66, were charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tax evasion, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The two have been released from custody on $200,000 bond.

The married couple practiced medicine from their Santa Rosa clinic, the news release said. They allegedly conspired to evade paying Rowen’s federal income tax liabilities from 1992 through 1997 and 2003 through 2008.

The news release alleged that the two placed Rowen’s assets “out of the reach of the United States Government,” placed assets in the names of other people or entities, used cash to conduct personal and professional business and provided false information to the IRS, among other methods.

The indictment alleges that the couple instructed their patients to make their checks payable to gold dealers who then purchased gold and silver coins.

Between Jan. 3, 2007, and April 11, 2014, Rowen converted more than $3.9 million of his revenue to gold and silver coins, the indictment alleges.

The trial will begin Feb. 22, 2021. If convicted of conspiracy, Rowen and Su each face up to five years in prison and a fine of at least $250,000. If convicted of tax evasion, they each face up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com.