Subscribe

Early morning Santa Rosa attic fire draws quick response

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 29, 2020, 10:23AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa firefighters quickly knocked down an early morning fire in a house undergoing reconstruction near the Yulupa Avenue Whole Foods Market on Saturday.

The house at 1216 Jacky Drive is currently unoccupied and had no contents, but the 5:38 a.m. blaze still caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said.

It’s not clear what started the fire, which got into the attic and burned into multiple roofing layers, including composite shingles laid over shake roofing, making for a stubborn challenge, Jenkins said.

Four fire engines and 19 personnel were dispatched to the fire, which was snuffed out in about 20 minutes.

One firefighter rolled an ankle and was treated at a local hospital, Jenkins said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine