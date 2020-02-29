Early morning Santa Rosa attic fire draws quick response

Santa Rosa firefighters quickly knocked down an early morning fire in a house undergoing reconstruction near the Yulupa Avenue Whole Foods Market on Saturday.

The house at 1216 Jacky Drive is currently unoccupied and had no contents, but the 5:38 a.m. blaze still caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said.

It’s not clear what started the fire, which got into the attic and burned into multiple roofing layers, including composite shingles laid over shake roofing, making for a stubborn challenge, Jenkins said.

Four fire engines and 19 personnel were dispatched to the fire, which was snuffed out in about 20 minutes.

One firefighter rolled an ankle and was treated at a local hospital, Jenkins said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.